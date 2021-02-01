Steve Bannon Lauds Anti-Vax Protesters Who Shut Down Los Angeles Vaccination Center

Joe Biden has made it his mission to vaccinate 100 million people during his first 100 days in office. One way he hopes to achieve that goal is by opening large scale vaccination centers throughout the country.

One of these centers was set up at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The site was shut down over the weekend by a mob of anti-vaccination protesters. During a recent broadcast of his show, Steve Bannon compared these anti-vaxxers to the patriots of the American Revoltion.

“On Friday,” Bannon began, “Chavez Ravine, Dodgers Stadium, the antivax crowd showed up and shut down the government-run vaccination thing and that was a shot heard around the world. That might be the Lexington and Concord of the antivax movement. Hey, I’m not antivax, but I hear some compelling arguments coming from some of the people on there.”

Like many recent right-wing protests the event was planned on a Facebook page. Isaac Stanley-Becker of the Washington Post notes:

“The online activity illustrates the extent to which Facebook remains a critical organizing tool of the anti-vaccine movement, despite the company’s repeated vows to curb coronavirus misinformation. It also shows how social networking services could foster more confrontational tactics by those committed to false ideas about the dangers of immunization as the mass vaccination effort ramps up.”

The shutdown of the center was only temporary and the site is now back up and running.