Trump Attacks Madonna During Impeachment Defense

Trump’s impeachment defense involves blaming everyone else for the attack on the Capitol that he incited, including Madonna.

In a video clip that was wildly taken out of context, the Trump legal team played a video of Madonna saying that she thought about blowing up the White House:

Trump’s lawyers attack Madonna as part of their impeachment defense. pic.twitter.com/WTv4qIjh4H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 12, 2021

The quote that the Trump lawyers used was taken completely out of context.

Here is a longer clip:

Trump who had nothing, but contempt for his own supporters, was most upset after the attack on the Capitol that his supporters looked “low class” as they tried to overthrow the government is trying to play the Hollywood elites are out to get me card that is so popular with the Fox News crowd and conservative media.

The Republicans have finally found someone to blame for the violence, and it is Madonna.

