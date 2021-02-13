Opinion: Most Republicans Support Trump’s Attempted Coup And Insurrection

It is more evident than ever that the preponderance of Republicans supported Trump’s attempted, and bloody, coup d’état just over a month ago. And despite the deadly consequences and existential threat to the United States of America, they continue to do so.

Most Republicans can never again claim to be loyal to the nation they claim to love, and if they do so they are obviously dirty liars. They are loyal to traitor Trump.

Most Republicans can never claim to belong to the party of law and order; if they do so then they are filthy liars. Their only regard for law and order is when people of color are involved.

Most Republicans can never again claim to serve, uphold and defend the United States Constitution; if they do so, they are liars of the first order. Republicans have only served and defended Trump regardless of his myriad crimes and corrupt acts including debasing the Constitution as bad for America.

The overwhelming majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate have violated their oath of office required by the Constitution to serve in the Legislative Branch of government. For the uninformed, the oath of office reads as follows:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

For all but a few Republicans in Congress, their oath of office means nothing, and if there is a god they are going straight to the biblical Hell to burn for eternity. The majority have solemnly sworn, in private and publicly, to support and defend a traitor to the United States from the rule of law and the Constitution they pretend to support.

Despite many Republican senators fearing for their lives on January 6, they have made it clear that Trump’s failed coup is nothing to be concerned about. This is in spite of knowing full well that Trump’s insurrectionists erected a gallows outside of the Capitol and sought out former Vice President Mike Pence to hang him by the neck until dead for failing to nullify the 2020 election and declare Trump the victor – as specifically directed by Trump.

If Americans learned anything from Trump’s second impeachment trial, it is that most Republicans’ fealty is to Trump even though he incited his followers to storm the Capitol and stop the Constitutional process of declaring the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

As in Trump first impeachment trial, most Republicans in the Senate had no qualms stating publicly that Trump is innocent. Some had the audacity to repeat their performance of just a year ago and assure the accused during a constitutional Senate trial that his acquittal was certain and that “the case is over.”

That is what Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Trump on Tuesday evening. This is even though only a blind, deaf, and dumb human being is unaware that Trump is guilty of the “high crime” of inciting a rebellion against the United States of America and the U.S. Constitution. Graham told reporters:

“I reinforced to the president, the case is over. It’s just a matter of getting the final verdict now.”

In fact, to make certain Trump’s lawyers would win an acquittal, Graham joined traitorous Senators Ted. Cruz and Mike Lee in meeting with Trump’s defense team to:

“Discuss their strategy and share our thoughts in terms of where the argument was and where it should go.”

Of course these atrocities are no different than a year ago during Trump’s first impeachment trial when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he was “in total coordination with the White House counsel.“

McConnell knew that Trump abused his power in pressuring Ukraine to aid in his reelection effort or risk losing military aid appropriated by Congress, but the so-called “rule of law” party was loyal to a criminal and not the U.S. Constitution or the rule of law..

Little has changed and it can only be because Republicans are more concerned with “supporting and defending” a traitor to the United States and its Constitution than holding Trump accountable for seditious conspiracy and treason.

Republicans in the Senate know that Trump incited insurrection against the United States and they know he is guilty as sin. However, they are either more terrified of Trump and his treasonous acolytes now than they were on January 6th, or they fully support Trump’s attempted bloody coup d’état.

After four disastrous years of supporting every illegal and corrupt action by Trump and his family, it is glaringly apparent that the majority of Republicans support the traitor’s attempted coup by inciting a deadly insurrection against the United States to overthrow the legal government. A clear violation of the U.S. Constitution that Republicans, like dirty Donald Trump, have no regard for whatsoever.