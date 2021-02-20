Trump’s Financial Crimes Are Unraveling As The Manhattan DA Subpoenas NYC Tax Agency

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office continued to ramp up its fraud investigation into Donald Trump’s company by subpoenaing the New York City Tax Commission.

According to Reuters, “The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud.”

More from the report:

The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents. Along with information already subpoenaed from creditors, the tax agency documents would help investigators determine whether Trump’s business inflated the value of his properties to secure favorable terms on loans while deflating those values to lower tax bills for those same properties.

The news that the Manhattan DA issued a subpoena to the New York City Tax Commission comes after it was reported that the DA recruited a federal prosecutor who specializes in organized crime to help in the Trump investigation.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out on Friday, “The Trumps are being investigated for literally being an organized crime family.”

Trump is more likely to end up in the big house than the White House

Since Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden last November – a pretty humiliating feat given how rarely incumbent presidents lose reelection bids – there has been talk of him running again in 2024.

But three years is a lifetime in politics, and the mountain of legal problems headed Trump’s way – to say nothing of his health and old age – will likely be an immovable roadblock for the disgraced former president.

With multiple investigations swirling around him and his corrupt family, it’s more likely that Donald Trump ends up in the big house than back in the White House.

