David Perdue Announces He Won’t Run for Senate Seat in Georgia in 2022

Despite speculation that he would run against Senator Jon Ossoff (D) in 2022 after losing his Senate seat to Ossoff during the most recent election, former Senator David Perdue (R) announced that he would not run for a Senate seat in Georgia in 2022.

Because Senator Raphael Warnock (D) defeated former Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) in a special election, he will be up for re-election in 2022. Republicans, therefore, have a chance to reclaim control of the Senate in the next election.

This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen,” Perdue said in a statement.

“As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians,” he added.

Last week, news outlets reported that Perdue filed paperwork to explore a run against Warnock.

“The political environment in Georgia has shifted dramatically in recent years, with Joe Biden winning the state in last year’s presidential election and Democrats flipping its two red Senate seats shortly after,” PoliticusUSA’s Sean Colarossi wrote at the time. “While Georgia will likely remain competitive in the near term, it’s clearly shifting away from its history as a ruby red state. At best for Republicans, it is a 50-50 battleground state. Ultimately, running somebody like David Perdue – a corrupt politician with the Trump albatross still hanging around his neck – likely isn’t the best way for Republicans to win back a Senate seat in Georgia.”