Media Hypocrite Dana Bash Complains Because Biden Won’t Cave To Republicans On Stimulus

CNN’s Dana Bash thinks that cooperating with Republicans means that President Biden and Democrats cave on the stimulus.

CNN's Dana Bash thinks that cooperating with Republicans means that President Biden has to give them everything that they want.

Bash asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on CNN’s State Of The Union, ” So President Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is now in the Senate, as you know. A cornerstone of this campaign that he ran, his presidential campaign, was bipartisan cooperation. He called it a mandate from the American people. He got zero Republican votes in the House. It looks like he may get zero in the senate. Can you point to one concession that president Biden is making to this package to try to win Republican support?”

The mainstream media is so owned and controlled by Republican whining that they believe that cooperation means that Democrats have to get Republican votes in Congress. When Trump and McConnell passed a tax cut for the wealthy that blew up the debt, they were never asked what they were doing to earn Democratic cooperation.

According to the corporate press, only Democrats have to give to Republicans. The GOP is never held up to the same standard.

Democrats don’t need Republican votes on the stimulus. The Biden stimulus plan is bipartisan. It is supported by a majority of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

The corporate mainstream media will always side with Republicans and push their talking points.

Until the corporate media treats Republicans and Democrats the same way, the conservative bias in big media must be called out and not tolerated.

The nonsense ends now.

