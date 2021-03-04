Former Trump State Department Aide Arrested For Role In Capitol Attack

The first Trump appointee has been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack as a former State Department aide was arrested in Virginia.

Politico reported:

The FBI on Thursday arrested Federico Klein, a former State Department aide, on charges related to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, marking the first known instance of an appointee of President Donald Trump facing criminal prosecution in connection with the attempt to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, said Samantha Shero, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Details on the charges against him were not immediately available.

If Trump appointees start getting picked up and charged, it will be impossible for the Republican Party to use their “few bad apples” theory and hang all of the blame for the attempted overthrow of the US government on the rioters.

The attackers clearly had help from within the administration as Capitol Police leadership testified that Trump administration officials delayed sending the National Guard to the Capitol during the attack. A person that Trump appointed to a role in the Executive Branch of the federal government participated in an attack on one of the other co-equal branches of government.

The DOJ has moved on to investigating higher-level people who were involved in the attack which means that there may be more Trump administration members who could be facing criminal charges.

