Ted Cruz Throws A Fit An Accuses Biden Of Intimidating Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson attacked women in the military. The military responded by disagreeing with Carlson. Ted Cruz is claiming Biden is trying to intimidate Carlson.

Here is Cruz’s letter where he claims that President Biden is running a smear campaign against Fox News’s Tucker Carlson:

Carlson attacked President Biden for praising women in the military, and then took it to his usual bonkers level by claiming that pregnant women will be fighting all of our wars.

Military leaders responded:

Ted Cruz has turned into a conspiracy that Joe Biden is masterminding to intimidate a Fox News host. There is no evidence that Biden has done anything besides praise women in the military.

Sen. Cruz (R-TX) is trying to create a Biden scandal, as he is seeking a platform to launch his 2024 presidential campaign.

Republicans have nothing.

President Biden is about to tour the country and remind Americans that Republicans voted against the stimulus.

Ted Cruz is looking for a way to smear Biden by defending a sexist pig like Tucker Carlson.

This isn’t going to end well for Sen. Cruz.

