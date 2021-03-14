Ted Cruz Throws A Fit An Accuses Biden Of Intimidating Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson attacked women in the military. The military responded by disagreeing with Carlson. Ted Cruz is claiming Biden is trying to intimidate Carlson.

Here is Cruz’s letter where he claims that President Biden is running a smear campaign against Fox News’s Tucker Carlson:

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I've demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

Carlson attacked President Biden for praising women in the military, and then took it to his usual bonkers level by claiming that pregnant women will be fighting all of our wars.

Tucker Carlson doesn’t think women can serve in the military. Pretty bold words from a frozen food heir who couldn’t be bothered to serve himself. pic.twitter.com/424Wr7rfTz — VoteVets (@votevets) March 11, 2021

Military leaders responded:

This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong. https://t.co/M1MHe5zHrf — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021

Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun. America’s army is made up of countless mothers and fathers. Being a parent (& being pregnant) does NOT negatively impact on our nation’s defense. — John B. Richardson IV (@_JBR_IV_) March 11, 2021

Ted Cruz has turned into a conspiracy that Joe Biden is masterminding to intimidate a Fox News host. There is no evidence that Biden has done anything besides praise women in the military.

Sen. Cruz (R-TX) is trying to create a Biden scandal, as he is seeking a platform to launch his 2024 presidential campaign.

Republicans have nothing.

President Biden is about to tour the country and remind Americans that Republicans voted against the stimulus.

Ted Cruz is looking for a way to smear Biden by defending a sexist pig like Tucker Carlson.

This isn’t going to end well for Sen. Cruz.

