Biden Makes His Move To Get Rid Of Louis DeJoy

President Biden has sent his three nominees to sit on the USPS Board of Governors to the Senate, and after they are confirmed, they can remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The White House announced in a statement:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Anton George Hajjar, of Maryland, to be a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring December 8, 2023, vice Carolyn L. Gallagher, term expired.

Amber Faye McReynolds, of Colorado, to be a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring December 8, 2026, vice David Williams, term expired.

Ronald Stroman, of the District of Columbia, to be a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring December 8, 2021, vice Ellen C. Williams, term expired.

Ronald Stroman, of the District of Columbia, to be a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring December 8, 2028. (Reappointment)

Once Biden’s nominees are confirmed, Democrats will have an advantage on the Board of Governors that will allow them to kick Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to the curb.

With the American Rescue Plan signed, sealed, and delivered, the Biden administration can now turn their attention to fixing the Postal Service by undoing the damage done by Trump and DeJoy.

Republicans have been trying to push the USPS into bankruptcy for decades in the hope of privatizing mail delivery. There is a bipartisan bill that would remove the absurd pension pre-funding requirement that Republicans put in place in 2006 to bankrupt the USPS, but before that bill takes center stage, Trump’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must be shown the door.

