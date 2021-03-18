WATCH: Taylor Green Says She Voted Against Honoring Capitol Police Because “The Government is Not God”

When a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6th, no one was necessarily safe. While the insurrections were nominally Republicans, many of them hoped to inflict damage on Conservatives like Vice President Mike Pence.

The Capitol Police defended every lawmaker in the building whether they were a Republican or Democrats. And yesterday, Congress held a vote on whether to honor those officers.

The vast majority of Congresspeople, 413 of them, voted to honor the police officers. !2 Republicans, though, voted against the measure. The controversial Marjorie Taylor Green was among those Conservative lawmakers.

On Thursday, she posted a video giving her very odd reasoning for the decision. She told viewers:

“There were a few things in this bill that really bothered me and caused me to vote no. Number one: Nancy Pelosi called the Capitol ‘a temple.’ You know, it’s the Democrats that worship government as if government is some kind of God. And the government will never be God, and it can never be God. There’s only one God and he created all things that we know and see and hear and feel and experience in our life. God created creation. This government is not God and this Capitol is not a temple. I will not vote for that. I will not give that a stamp of my approval, and I know for a fact that people back home in my district in Georgia will not give that a stamp of their approval. We do not believe the Capitol is a temple, so therefore I cannot vote for that”

Watch the video below: