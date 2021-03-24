Opinion: The NRA Celebrated “Victory” After Judge Blocked Boulder Ban On Assault Weapons

691 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

America appears to be on the path towards a semblance of normalcy; schools are beginning to open, people are able to go out in public, and a second gun massacre occurs within a week. Yep, America is back to normalcy.

Many Americans wonder what could have been done to prevent yet another mass shooting with a firearm designed for the battlefield. After eight innocent Americans were struck down in Atlanta, it did not take long for another regularly scheduled mass shooting to shake Boulder Colorado to its core.

Although Republicans will never support any sane gun safety laws because they are terrified of the National Rifle Association, the Boulder Colorado city council decided after the Parkland Florida massacre that it could at least protect its city residents with a sane gun safety law passed in 2018. The NRA did not like any sensible gun safety law so they went to court to stop the one in Boulder.

On March 12 a judge blocked the Boulder ban on “assault-style” weapons. Four days later the “alleged” shooter purchased an “assault style” weapon he “allegedly” used to slaughter 10 innocent Americans on March 22.

As is typically the case in gun-crazy America, after the meaningless offers of “thoughts and prayers” for the victims’ families, the Colorado NRA affiliated group offered the typical gun fanatic response after outrage and calls for some sanity to stop this normal American occurrence.

“Now is not the time to debate gun laws.”

The gun fanatics, The Colorado State Shooting Association, filed a lawsuit to block the 2018 assault weapon ban because they are gun fanatics. After the massacre, the group released a statement:

“Today is not a day to cloud our remembrance with the sort of emotional sensationalism that inevitably ends up being contradicted by the practical facts of keeping our communities safe.

There will be a time for the debate on gun laws. There will be a time for the discussion on motives. There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time. Today is the time for grieving and healing“ (author bold)

Not surprising at all, and as normal as regularly–scheduled mass shootings, the day the Judge struck down the Boulder gun ordinance, and just 4 days before the alleged shooter purchased the assault weapon, the National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling blocking Boulder’s gun ordinance. And the gun club made it a special point to note its supporting role in convincing the court to strike down the assault rifle ban. They called it an NRA Victory in Colorado saying:

“A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate.”.

It is certain that the families of the slaughtered victims are not celebrating, but they know the answer to the CSSA’s obscene remark about “how this could have been prevented.”

It could have been prevented if the shooter was not able to purchase an assault weapon just four days after the court blocked the gun safety ordinance and six days before using said assault weapon to end the lives of 10 innocent Americans. Furthermore, the court would not have struck down the Boulder assault weapon ban if the gun-crazy NRA and its state affiliate Colorado State Shooting Association had not filed suit to block what any sane human being considered a necessary gun safety regulation.

One of the Boulder City Council members, Rachel Friend, said that the mass shooting left her frustrated and overwhelmed with sadness. She said:

“I am still too numb or in shock to say how this happened so quickly on the heels of it being struck down – except to say this is why we wanted to pass the ban in the first place. It hurts.”

It was a normal sentiment from a humane person, but it was just too much for the group that brought the lawsuit over the assault weapons ban. The Colorado State Shooting Association rejected Ms. Friend’s sentiment out of hand calling it “emotional sensationalism” claiming that it only served to “cloud remembrance of the victims.”

It is true that America is on path to return to something resembling normalcy. But the one “normal” that never left is the NRA celebration at striking down a sensible gun law and implication that having a humane reaction to a preventable atrocity is nothing more than “emotional sensationalism.” Add to that abomination the NRA-affiliated Colorado State Shooting Association having the temerity to state that “now is not the time to ask how this could have been prevented.”

Like celebrating the end of a sensible ban on battlefield weapons, the NRA and CSSA provided the kind of normal response one expects from vile inhumane savages.