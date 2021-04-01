Hosts of “Fox and Friends” Mock Concerns About Georgia Voting Restrictions

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” mocked concerns about voting restrictions in the state of Georgia after the Republican Party passed legislation that significantly curbs voting rights, including stricter identification requirements and a measure that makes it a misdemeanor to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

“The water argument is what cracks me up though,” said co-host Ainsley Earhardt, “because what line have you ever stood in––if you go to Yankee Stadium and you stand in line to get a ticket, do they serve you water? Do you care?”

“I have been voting for over forty years,” said co-host Steve Doocy, “and I have never thought to myself, ‘OK I’m gonna go vote today. Will they have snacks?'”

You can hear these remarks if you watch the segment below.

Fox & Friends mocks concerns about GA banning non-poll workers from giving voters water: "If you go to Yankee Stadium and stand in line to get a ticket, do they serve you water? Do you care? … I have never thought to myself, 'OK I'm gonna go vote today. Will they have snacks?'" pic.twitter.com/FyssKhdzTF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 1, 2021

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has pushed back against any criticism about the law.

“I’m glad to deal with it,” Kemp said of the backlash, the most high profile of which came from corporations like Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola. “If they want to have a debate about the merits and the facts of the bill, then we should do that.”

The state was soon served with a lawsuit filed by the New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter Fund, and Rise, Inc.

“These provisions lack any justification for their burdensome and discriminatory effects on voting,” reads the lawsuit. “Instead, they represent a hodgepodge of unnecessary restrictions that target almost every aspect of the voting process but serve no legitimate purpose or compelling state interest other than to make absentee, early, and election-day voting more difficult — especially for minority voters.”