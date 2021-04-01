The NYC Exodus Continues As Trump Jr., Guilfoyle Buy a $9 Million Mansion in Florida

The story of the Trump family began in New York City. Fred Trump, the family patriarch owned thousands of properties all over Queens and Brooklyn.

While son Donald claims he was a self made man, he actually inherited his father’s real estate empire. He then proceeded to build hideous properties all over the city.

Trump’s 3 adult children, Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka followed in his footsteps living the high life in Manhattan. But now, the only Trump remaining in New York is Eric, though he is likely to soon be moving to North Carolina. His wife Lara is likely to run for a senate seat there in 2022.

The Daily Mail reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have purchased a $9.7 million dollar home in Florida. According to the story, “The six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion is located in Jupiter – just 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago – meaning Trump Jr. will be close to dad, Donald, and step-mom, Melania, who relocated to the resort after leaving the White House in January. ”

While still in office, Donald Trump announced that he would be leaving his home city for Florida. The former president claims that the taxes are too high in New York and whined that he’s been treated very badly there.

Soon after, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner moved to Florida as well. The relocation sparked rumors that Ivanka could look to challenge Marco Rubio for his Florida senate seat. The former first daughter has since shut down those rumors.