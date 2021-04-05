WATCH: Piers Morgan Whines on Fox News That People Believe Meghan Markle But Not Donald Trump

A few short weeks ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey. The former Duchess of Sussex made allegations of racism against some close to the Royal Family.

And the claims in the interview drove Piers Morgan insane. Thanks to his coverage of the event, Morgan was removed as the host of Good Morning Britain.

Morgan talked about the experience during a Monday interview with Tucker Carlson. He whined to the Fox host that Markle isn’t being held to the same standard as Donald Trump.

The British talk show host lamented, “I don’t believe Meghan Markle. I had to believe her. And if I didn’t, I was a callous racist and I should be condemned and ultimately, as it turned out later that day, lose my job. And I think that’s a pretty perilous slope.”

Morgan then invoked Trump, saying:

“It was Meghan’s way and Meghan’s narrative and Meghan’s truth. That phrase was actually used by Oprah Winfrey. This is your truth. What does that mean? When did we get to your truth? This have the kind of defense that — the kind of thing that we hear liberals attack Donald Trump for, for reinventing tracts. For creating his own truth. But when Meghan Markle does it, the same liberals that attack Donald Trump cheer and applaud and say this is her truth and it must be believed and if you don’t believe it you’re a racist. Well, I’m sorry, I’m not a racist. I just don’t believe her.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1379244109420978184

Morgan’s cancel culture complaints are likely to land with the people that read Fox News. But they won’t land elsewhere. The talk show host has a long history of controversy and this time, it seems, he is finally facing consequences for his actions.