According to the latest Morning Consult-Politico tracking poll, two-thirds of Americans support stricter gun control measures. The poll was conducted following a spate of mass shootings in Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, and Colorado. Just 28% said they opposed tougher restrictions on gun ownership.

The poll also found that 76% support banning gun ownership for those on federal watchlists. Additionally, 73% said they would support establishing waiting periods of three days before a gun can be taken home after being purchased. 70% of those surveyed said they support the creation of a federal database that tracks gun sales.

On the matter of the Second Amendment, Americans find themselves about evenly divided. While 46% of those surveyed said that limiting gun ownership is more important than preserving the often debated Second Amendment, 44% said preserving existing gun ownership rights should take priority.

The topic also highlights a significant partisan divide, with 45% of those surveyed saying they trust Democrats to handle gun policy compared to just over a third––34%––who said they trust Republicans more.

The House of Representatives passed two measures to expand background checks on all firearms purchases and transfers. The measures need 60 votes in the Senate. If approved, they would also expand the review time for gun purchases to 10 days.

President Joe Biden has also urged Congress to take action and consider the measures.

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue — it is an American issue,” he said in remarks last month. “We have to act.” Speaking of the House measures, Biden said it was wrong “to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future.”