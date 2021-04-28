History Made as Pelosi and Harris Sit Behind Biden During Presidential Address

Over the last few years, the only focus for Democrats was getting Donald Trump out of office. It was so difficult to achieve that goal that what the Left has actually achieved can be forgotten.

Kamala Harris became the first female Vice President in American history on inauguration day. But it wasn’t only that. When Biden was inaugurated, Harris became the first Black and Asian-American Vice President.

And it finally became easy to see that accomplishment tonight as Joe Biden addressed the American public. Joining Harris behind Biden was the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi was asked about the moment earlier in the day. She told reporters, “It’s wonderful to make history. It’s about time. This is just so exciting but let’s just talk not only about making history but making progress for the American people, and that’s what President Biden will be doing.”

African American Congresswoman Val Demings also weighed in on the moment, saying in a statement:

“This should be a nation where everyone should be able to live their American Dream. I am extremely excited that all of America’s daughters — and our sons — will be able to see two strong, powerful women, including a Black woman, occupying the dais with the President of the United States. When a child sees something for the first time, it becomes achievable in their mind. We should not discount how powerful this moment will be.”