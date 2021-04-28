Poll: Americans Strongly Approve of Biden’s First 100 Days in Office

According to the latest CNN poll., the majority of Americans strongly approve of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, receiving high marks not only for his overall performance but for actions he’s taken to address issues like the Covid-19 pandemic and environmental policy.

The poll, conducted by SSRS April 21 through 26 among a random national sample of 1,004 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer, found that 53% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance and 59% say he’s doing a good job keeping his campaign promises.

Most Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic, which has largely defined American life over the last year. 66% approve of his handling of it, but there is also a significant partisan divide. While 97% of Democrats said they approve of his actions on this issue, he receives 65% of support from independents and just 30% approval from Republicans.

Biden also received high marks for his actions on environmental policy and racial justice (both 54%). 52% approve of his role as commander-in-chief, 51% support the way he’s handled the economy, and 50% approve of the way he’s handled taxes. Just under half––48%––said they approve of his handling of foreign affairs.

“Biden’s overall numbers are on the lower end for presidents elected to their first term in office at the 100-day mark, and they are even more sharply divided by party than any of his recent predecessors,” CNN notes. “Biden’s 53% approval number is similar to Bill Clinton’s 55% in 1993, and just one newly elected president since 1952 had a worse overall approval rating — Donald Trump, who clocked in at 44% approval in April 2017. But there are signs in the poll that, despite the partisan divisions, some impressions of Biden and his presidency are more positive than for his recent predecessors.”

The poll comes after a Morning Consult poll found that the United States is more popular with its international allies under Biden than under his predecessor.