Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene to Hit the Campaign Trail Together

Matt Gaetz is radioactive in the Republican party right now. After it was revealed that he was being investigated for sex trafficking, very few of his colleagues spoke on his behalf. Even Donald Trump, who Gaetz has been extremely loyal to, has remained mum on the subject.

In fact, only two Republican lawmakers supported Gaetz in public; Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. It has now been announced that Gaetz and Taylor-Greene will be holding a rally together in Florida.

According to the Washington Examiner, the two Republicans will be going on a America First Tour, holding rallies around the country. The first of these will be at The Villages, a massive retirement community in Florida.

Gaetz said of the tour:

“There are millions of Americans who need to know they still have advocates in Washington D.C., and the America First movement is consistently growing and fighting. The issues that motivate us include ending America’s forever-wars, fixing the border Joe Biden broke on day one, prioritizing Americans not illegal migrants, reshoring industries sold to foreign adversaries, ensuring real election integrity, and taking on the threat of the Chinese Communist Party. These issues are bigger than any one election and we remain ready to take our party and our country back.”

While it will be an uphill battle for him, the Florida congressman is attempting to rehab his image. Gaetz recently spent six figures on a digital ad campaign that will run throughout his home state.