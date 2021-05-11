Posted on by Jason Easley

The NRA Could Soon Be Gone After Judge Rejects Bankruptcy And Texas Move

The NRA lost their bid to declare bankruptcy in New York and reorganize in Texas in a New York court.

NY Attorney General Letitia James tweeted:

The state of New York sued the NRA for misuse of funds and failed fiduciary duties, as the Attorney General accused NRA executives of using the organization as a piggy bank. NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre is under federal criminal investigation for tax fraud.

The NRA appears to be crumbling due to corruption at the top of the organization. Attorney General James is suing to dissolve the NRA, and today’s victory means that the NRA will not be allowed to declare bankruptcy and flee to a more friendly red state like Texas.

They are going to have to defend themselves in New York, and that means that the National Rifle Association could be dissolved.