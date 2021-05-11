The NRA Could Soon Be Gone After Judge Rejects Bankruptcy And Texas Move

5.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The NRA lost their bid to declare bankruptcy in New York and reorganize in Texas in a New York court.

NY Attorney General Letitia James tweeted:

#BREAKING: A judge has ruled in our favor and rejected the @NRA's attempt to claim bankruptcy and reorganize in Texas. The @NRA does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court. No one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 11, 2021

In January, the @NRA filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to evade accountability in New York, despite claiming to have plenty of financial reserves. We sued the @NRA to put an end to its fraud and abuse, and now we will continue our work to hold the organization accountable. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 11, 2021

The state of New York sued the NRA for misuse of funds and failed fiduciary duties, as the Attorney General accused NRA executives of using the organization as a piggy bank. NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre is under federal criminal investigation for tax fraud.

The NRA appears to be crumbling due to corruption at the top of the organization. Attorney General James is suing to dissolve the NRA, and today’s victory means that the NRA will not be allowed to declare bankruptcy and flee to a more friendly red state like Texas.

They are going to have to defend themselves in New York, and that means that the National Rifle Association could be dissolved.