Val Demings Is Running For Senate To Take Down Marco Rubio

Rep. Val Demings will run for Senate in Florida to take down Sen. Marco Rubio and hand the seat back to the people.

Politico reported:

Florida Rep. Val Demings is planning to run for the U.S. Senate rather than governor, providing Democrats with a big-name candidate to take on Republican Sen. Marco Rubio next year.

For months, Demings mulled which statewide office to pursue but decided she could do the most good by taking on the two-term senator, according to several Democrats familiar with her thinking.

Demings has been telegraphing for months that she was either going to run for senator or governor and frankly, Marco Rubio is long overdue for a serious Senate challenger.

According to those who live there, Rubio is the textbook definition of a senator who has forgotten the people back home. Rubio is rarely seen in Florida. He is a creature of DC who still has his eyes firmly on becoming president someday.

A Rubio 2024 run, especially if Trump is criminally indicted, would come as no surprise to anyone.

Demings is the opposite of Rubio. She was a House impeachment manager who has a strong presence in the state and has a history of putting Florida first. She also has a national profile among Democrats and will be a highly effective fundraiser.

Marco Rubio could lose, as things are about to get real for him in 2022.

