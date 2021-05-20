President Obama Called Trump A Racist, Sexist, Lunatic, Corrupt MFer According To New Book

According to a new book, President Obama called Trump a madman, racist, sexist pig, lunatic, and a corrupt MFer.

The Guardian reported on Edward-Isaac Dovere’s new book:

“He’s a madman,” Dovere reports Obama telling “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation.”

“More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that fucking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.”

Obama’s strongest remark, Dovere reports, was prompted by reports that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders – including Vladimir Putin, amid the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow – without any aides on the call.

“‘That corrupt motherfucker,’ he remarked.”

Obama has never hidden his feelings about Donald Trump. Obama extended all the courtesies to Trump during the 2016 transition, which Trump did not do for Joe Biden, but his feelings about the former one-term president have not been a secret or hidden from public view.

The difference is that the new book reports on those feelings explicitly. When Trump wasn’t trying to rob the federal treasury blind, he spent the rest of his presidency trying and failing to undo Obama’s legacy.

Trump remains insanely jealous of Obama. He can never measure up to Obama’s success and will never hold the same degree of respect and admiration from the American people that Obama continues to enjoy.

Now that he is out of office, no drama Obama is gone, and we are getting to read a dash of the real feelings of the popular former president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook