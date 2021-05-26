Criminal Prosecutors Are Asking About Eric Trump According To Witness

3.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization’s CFO, said that prosecutors asked her about Eric Trump.

Weisselberg said on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber when asked if prosecutors asked about Eric Trump, “Yes. You know, I just found out recently when the attorney general’s office initially called me, I didn’t know it was on the heels of Allen Weisselberg’s deposition last July and August, but they initiated a call to me in early September and right before Eric was deposed. And, so, then we had a long interview, and they did bring up Eric, yes.”

This is confirmation that prosecutors are asking about at least one of Trump’s children. Just because all of Trump’s adult kids were not asked about to this one witness does not mean that they all are not under criminal investigation, but Eric Trump seems to be the Trump kid in the most immediate jeopardy.

Eric Trump is also being looked at by the state of New York in their investigation of the Trump Organization. No wonder, Eric Trump has been so unhinged and whiny in his recent media appearances.

He, his dad, and his siblings could all be facing criminal charges, and those charges are expected to come, if they do, sometime in the next six months.