Opinion: Republicans Are Responsible for the Threat of Armed Rebellion Against the Government

Republican fascists are so hungry for power, they are inciting their supporters to violence against anyone who dares to disagree with them and a recent survey informs they are close to resorting to a 2nd Amendment remedy to start a rebellion.

Last week in attempting to explain why 35 Republicans in the House voted in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate Trump’s attempted coup d’etat, Senator Ron Johnson made an interesting comment that slipped right by the media.

Johnson claimed that the House Republicans who voted for the commission to investigate the insurrection on January 6 did so because they were pressured by the media. He also said that since Democrats can’t impeach Trump a third time, they are attempting to use the proposed commission to not only blame Trump for inciting the attack on America, but to portray Americans who voted for and still support Trump as dangerous domestic terrorists.

It is irrelevant why Democrats and a few Republicans support a bipartisan commission to get to the bottom of the January 6 insurrection, but it is almost certainly to assure Americans it will not happen again. And it is absurd that the investigation’s supporters’ goals are portraying everyone that voted for Trump as potential domestic terrorists. However, according to a PRRI-IFYC survey nearly 30 percent of Republicans believe they will have to resort to the most severe domestic terrorism and violence to get the country back under firm fascist control.

The survey results are based on a principle far-right conservatives have propagated since Americans elected an African American man as their President; armed rebellion to restore rightful leaders who are white Republicans.

The latest terrifying threat is based on the ardent belief of 28% of Republicans that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country, sweep away the elites in power, and restore the rightful leader because things have gotten so far off track in the U.S. “

Add to that stunning statistic the recent calls to Trump acolytes by a staunch Trump supporterand sitting member of Congress to consider 2nd Amendment remedies to get control of the nation.

Florida’s very own Matt Gaetz told an audience at a white supremacist (America First) rally to push Trumpism that he thought America First supporters “have an obligation to use the 2ndAmendment in an armed rebellion against the government. He said:

“The Second Amendment – this is a little history lesson for all the fake news media. The Second Amendment is not about, it’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary. I hope it never does, but it sure is important to recognize the founding principles of this nation, and to make sure that they are fully understood.”

Gaetz also told the audience who should be targeted first; Silicon Valley for “suppressing the GOP.” The suspected sex trafficker continued saying:

“The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us. Maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic. Maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, then you’ll be allowed to participate in the digital world. Well, you know what? Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman. We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it.”

Gaetz took a page out of Trump’s 2016 campaign playbook when he thought he would lose the presidential election to former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump told a rally in North Carolina that if elected, Hillary Clinton would “abolish the Second Amendment, and if she gets to pick her judges take away your civil rights, there’s nothing you can do folks. Although the Second Amendment people maybe there is.”

These current threats and warnings against the government are the fault of Republicans who are loyal to Trump. It is why they will not allow a commission to investigate what a majority of Americans say was “an attack on American democracy” on January 6 and why they are not moving the proverbial Heaven and real Earth to silence Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene who continue unabated telling Trump loyalists their country is in jeopardy. It is what Trump told his acolytes prior to sending them to march on the Capitol to “save their country.”

Republicans could have prevented these fascist provocateurs and potential rebels shortly after the November election but they didn’t. Now their fealty to Trump has spawned an honest-to-dog fascist movement founded on lies and conspiracy theories that prompted nearly a third of Republicans to seriously consider “resorting to violence” to “restore the rightful leaders,” the ones named Trump.