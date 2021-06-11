Adam Schiff Turns Up The Heat On Merrick Garland To Clean House At DOJ

Advertising

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told AG Merrick Garland to clean house at the DOJ after it spied on House Intel Democrats.

Video:

Adam Schiff (D-CA) calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland to clean house at the Department of Justice after the DOJ spied on him, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Schiff laid out the case for a house cleaning at DOJ:

I think congress has certainly had a role here. Merrick Garland will testify before different committees in congress. I’m sure he will be asked about these actions by the department, actions in going after members of congress with baseless subpoenas, actions in going after reporters the way that they have, the gag orders that were issued.

But also as you point out, the intervention of the attorney general apparently in this investigation involving our committee but also to reduce the sentence of Roger stone, someone who committed perjury, lying to cover up for the president. The dismissal of the case against Michael Flynn, another person convicted or pled guilty twice to lying to federal authorities.

So I think that the attorney general has an obligation to clean house, to essentially understand exactly what the department was doing over the last four years, make sure there’s accountability for those that were engaged in political and partisan investigations within the department. And, you know, in terms of the oversight by congress, I don’t think I have a role in that given that some of my records were apparently the subject of a subpoena. But I think other committees, as part of their oversight responsibilities, ought to ask the attorney general and others, and I do think the department needs to do a wholesale review of the politicization of these cases over the last four years.

Attorney-General Garland is going to called to the congressional carpet, and he must explain why he has yet to clean out the Justice Department of the Trump/Barr corruption. It is obvious that there is something seriously wrong with the Department of Justice.

The problem with bringing in someone like Garland who has been away from Justice for so long is that he may not understand or know how to deal with the corruption of the Trump years.

The DOJ needs an Eric Holder type to come in and purge the Trumpers and restore the mission. Current Attorney-General Garland has yet to show that he is up to the task, and the pressure to fix the DOJ is only going to intensify in the days to come.