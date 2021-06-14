Too Little Too Late: Taylor Greene Finally Apologizes After Repeatedly Comparing Mask Rules to the Holocaust

Advertising

For a freshman congressperson, Marjorie Taylor-Greene is in the news an awful lot. Then again, she likes it that way. The Georgia Rep. specializes in making offensive and ignorant statements.

Last month, Greene used incredibly toxic rhetoric to decry mask restrictions in the House of Representatives, comparing the policy to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust. And when she had the chance to apologize for her comments, she instead decided to double down.

Last month, Greene told Conservative network Real America’s Voice, “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

The QAnon congresswoman held a press conference on Monday after a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. She told reporters, “When you make a mistake, you should own it. And I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now and so I definitely want to own it. This afternoon, I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it.”

Greene continued, “The horrors of the holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened.”

It is very unlikely that Greene actually learned anything from her visit to the museum. She has made anti-Semitic comments in the past, including blaming Jewish space lasers for California wildfires.

Watch a video of the apology below:

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I have made a mistake… this afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is- there’s nothing comparable to it.” pic.twitter.com/skrF6YyC3u — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2021