Two of the Country’s Most Reviled Congressmen Are Suing Sergeant at Arms Over House Metal Detector Rules

Following the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi decided that there needed to be stricter safety measures in the building. Metal detectors were installed and each Rep. would have to pass through before entering the floor.

Not surprisingly, a number of Republicans lost their minds over the measure. And they grew even more angry over the fines levied for bypassing the security checkpoint.

Andrew Cylde (GA) and Louie Gohmert (TX) are now taking it a step farther. The two GOP lawmakers are suing the House Sergeant at Arms, William Walker, over the policy.

In their suit, Gohmert and Clyde argue:

“No law varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened. Imposing and collecting fines by reducing a member’s salary during the term in which H.R. 73 was enacted constitutes a clear violation of the Twenty-Seventh Amendment’s prohibition against such salary reductions.”

Neither man is a stranger to controversy. Gohmert is a staunch Trump supporter who helped in the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The Texas Rep. even sued Mike Pence in an effort to have the results thrown out.

Clyde recently made waves over his desperate attempt to gaslight the country on what actually went on on January 6th. The Georgia lawmaker stated, “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”