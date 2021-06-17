Posted on by Alan Ryland

Supreme Court Upholds Affordable Care Act

The United States Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act after rejecting the latest challenge from Republicans and former President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a 7-2 ruling, the court said states lacked the legal right to challenge the ruling, finding that a contested provision had not been injurious. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Plaintiffs do not have standing to challenge §5000A(a)’s minimum essential coverage provision because they have not shown a past or future injury fairly traceable to defendants’ conduct enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional,” the ruling reads.

This is a breaking news story. More as this story develops. You can read the ruling HERE.

