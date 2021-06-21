They Got Richer But Their Workers Didn’t: Bill de Blasio Encourages New Yorkers to Buy Local Rather Than From Amazon This Prime Day

Advertising

Not too many Americans had a good year financially in 2020. Jeff Bezos, however, had a banner year. The fortune of the Amazon founder only grew while people were stuck in their houses.

Amazon has been heavily criticized for the pay and treatment of its workers despite massive profits. On Monday, the online retailer celebrated its Prime Day, offering major discounts on popular items. Bill de Blasio encouraged New Yorkers to instead shop locally.

The New York City mayor said during a press conference, “Today is Prime Day, it’s a perfect day not to shop Amazon. It’s a perfect day to keep it local, to buy from your neighborhood stores. It’s a perfect day to shop your city. Keep the money in our city, support our small businesses. Also, it’s a perfect day to show solidarity with Amazon workers.”

de Blasio continued, “Amazon literally made record profits last year, but they don’t seem to want to share them with working people.”

The New York City mayor shared a similar message on his Twitter page. He posted, “Prime Day is a great day to NOT support a corporation that doesn’t pay its fair share in taxes or share the wealth with their employees. Today, and every day, support our local businesses, keep your money in your community, and shop local.”

de Blasio’s words and message are certainly noble. Amazon, however, is massively popular and likely able to stave off any kind of protest.