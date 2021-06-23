Joe Biden Has Nominated Cindy McCain to be a UN Ambassador

Advertising

Joe Biden and John McCain were famously good friends. Despite their political differences, the two men worked together in the United States senate for two decades.

The friendship between the two men led to McCain’s widow Cindy supporting Biden in his race against Donald Trump in the fall. And it was quite an important endorsement. In 2020, Biden became just the second Democrat to carry the state of Arizona since 1952.

McCain paid a political price for backing a Democrat. The Arizona GOP decided to censure her back in January along with Governor Doug Ducey and former Republican senator Jeff Flake.

But now, McCain will be getting something of a reward from Biden. On Wednesday, Biden nominated her to become the Ambassador to the UN Food Agency.

McCain responded to the announcement by saying in a statement, “I am honored to be selected by President Biden to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. The communities this group serves need our support and focus, and I look forward to meeting the challenges this role presents. I’m especially appreciative of the McCain Institute, its board, the team at the Institute and our partners at Arizona State University for their support and for preparing me for this position.”