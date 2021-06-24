Pelosi Announces Special Committee Will Investigate January Insurrection

Advertising

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) officially announced the creation of a select committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Pelosi said. “The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes a few short weeks after the Republican Party blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack, which took place after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

The Senate voted 54-35 to advance the measure, but it fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, which would have blocked debate on the bill. The House had earlier approved the commission; 35 Republicans voted for it.

Earlier this week, news outlets reported that Pelosi was moving forward with the select committee, though she denied that she had made a final decision.