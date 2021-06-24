Transgender Women Need to Stay Out of Prisons and Rape Crisis Centers: Taylor Greene Goes on Another Bigoted Rant

Advertising

Marjorie Taylor Greene had actually gone a few weeks without any kind of major controversy. And for the embattled Georgia congresswoman, that seemed to be too long.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s show on Thursday, Taylor Greene went on an extended and bigoted attack on transgender Americans warning them to stay out of prisons and rape crisis centers.

She began with a slam on the left, saying, “Now we have the Democrat [sic] Party that claims to be the champion for women. They claim that abortion is pregnancy rights but instead that’s killing a baby in a woman’s womb. It’s actually the worst scar a woman can carry for the rest of her life.”

The Georgia lawmaker continued, “Their war on women has gone beyond anything we can possibly understand. They are putting men — these are men and I say they are playing dress up and I’m not trying to offend anyone but they are literally having an identity crisis, they are dressing up like women and then they want to be recognized as a woman, which they are not. They never will be and I refuse to recognize them that way.”



Greene concluded, “This transgender issue, it’s not about this guy trying to be a woman. It’s not about their feelings. It’s about the fact they need to stay out of our women’s sports, they need to stay out of our daughter’s bathrooms and locker rooms and they need to stay out of our girl’s high school teams and college sports and they need to stay out of our rape crisis centers and our women’s prisons.”

Donald Trump’s GOP is all about ignoring policy and focusing on the culture war. There is no lawmaker that better embodies this movement than Taylor Greene.