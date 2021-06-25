GOP Representative Scott Perry Calls Democrats “Nazis” Who Oppose “Everything You Love and Believe In”

Advertising

Representative Scott Perry (R-Penn.) called Democrats “Nazis” in a speech during the conservative Pennsylvania Leadership Conference on June 11, according to a recording.

“They are not the loyal opposition. They are the opposition to everything you love and believe in,” he said. “Go fight them.”

“We can acknowledge that maybe not every one of them is that way, but that doesn’t matter,” he continued. “We’ve seen this throughout history, right? Not every not every citizen in Germany in the 1930s and ‘40s was in the Nazi Party. They weren’t. But what happened across Germany? That’s what’s important. What were the policies? What was the leadership? That’s what we have to focus on.”

Perry also claimed that the behavior of corporations that have criticized Republicans for restricting voting access mirrors the rise of fascism in Germany during the 1930s.

“It wasn’t a government in Germany that took the people’s rights away immediately. It was fascism. Fascism took it away, because the government put the heavy hand on the companies and the companies did the government’s work. Well look around, ladies and gentlemen,” he said. “We support big business, but not if it’s anti-America, not if it’s anti-American, and we shouldn’t be afraid to say it.”

Perry went on to baselessly assert that Democrats have a “plan” to “destroy” the United States.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s a plan,” he said “They’ll tell you they’re patriots. But the patriots like the patriots in this room must acknowledge that things are different now. They want to destroy the country that you grew up in. They want to destroy the country that the founders made. That is their plan. That is their goal. That’s why they’re doing these things.”

Perry is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, considered the furthest-right bloc within the House Republican Conference.

Video of his remarks is available. below.