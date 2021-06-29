Jennifer Weisselberg Explains Why Her Father-in-Law Hasn’t Flipped Yet

Advertising

New York investigators have been working hard to deepen their case against the Trump Organization. And while the probe is now a criminal one, prosecutors want to deepen their case.

A key part of doing so is getting CFO Allen Weisselberg to flip. The long-time Trump moneyman has, thus far, been resistant to do so. During a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC, Jennifer Weisselberg explained why he hasn’t done so quite yet.

The Daughter-in-Law of the Trump employee explained:

“I was wrong to think that he would flip, but now that I think about it, it makes perfect sense to me, are. Because he lives in a bubble where Donald promises him everything and everything he’s ever promised him has been true. And I do believe that he — I do believe they’re paid by Trump and that if they promise things by Donald and the family in order to make sure that he and his family are taken care of. But the x-factor for me, and this is something the D.A. and I are continuing to discuss, with my attorney, is that there are things that Allen is not aware of.”

Jennifer Weisselberg continued, “I’ve been able to lead the investigators to the right people, and those people I’ve learned have been walking the grand jury through the evidence. So my documents have become paramount to the investigation.”

New York investigators will likely be able to make a case with or without the cooperation of Weisselberg. His former daughter-in-law might make it hard for him to resist doing so.