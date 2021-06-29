LISTEN: Jen Psaki Responds to Tucker Carlson’s Wild Claims That the NSA is Spying on Him

Advertising

Last week, General Mark Milley infuriated Conservatives by talking about white rage. And no one personifies the idea of white rage better than Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson often talks about the persecution of white Americans during his show. On on Monday night, he said that he himself is a target of the government.

The Fox host told his audience, “[a whistleblower told us the NSA is] monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Carlson, as he usually does, gave no proof or evidence to support his accusations

Advertising

This morning Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked, “Tucker Carlson said that the NSA is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on US citizens by the NSA, and is Tucker Carlson one of them?”

She responded, “Well, the NSA has, I think you are well aware, everyone’s aware, everyone on this plane is aware, I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil. So that is their purview, but beyond that I would point you to the intelligence community.”

Psaki’s answer made it pretty clear that Carlson’s conspiracy theory isn’t all that well thought out. Even if the government was looking into the Fox host, the NSA would not be the agency doing so.

Listen to the comments below:

LISTEN: Psaki addresses Tucker Carlson's claims that the NSA is "spying on him." pic.twitter.com/mUVBs1znfl — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 29, 2021