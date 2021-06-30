The Trump Organization Expects to Be Charged with Tax-Related Crimes Thursday

Advertising

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with tax-related crimes on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

“The Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg are expected to face charges related to allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits,” the newspaper reported.

There is a possibility that prosecutors could file more serious charges if they show that the Trump Organization and its executives cheated on their taxes.

Earlier this week, news outlets reported that the Trump Organization’s lawyers had made a “last pitch” to forestall an indictment.

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Trump Organization lawyer Rob Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”

Former President Donald Trump, who could become the first president to be prosecuted after leaving office, has criticized District Attorney Cyrus Vance and his staff for being “rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organization.”