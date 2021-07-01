Pelosi Announces Liz Cheney Will Serve on 1/6 Committee

Advertising

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has announced that Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of only two Republicans to vote for the formation of a committee to investigate the insurrection of January 6, has been appointed to the committee.

Cheney soon after released a statement thanking Pelosi for the opportunity.

“I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee,” she said. “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

Cheney added that the events of January 6th “can never happen again.”

“Those who are responsible for the attack need to held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner,” she added. “Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics.”

Cheney was ousted from her leadership position in the House after she pushed back against former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election when Trump issued a statement, more than three months after President Joe Biden took office, calling Biden’s victory “the big lie.”

Cheney responded shortly afterward with a statement of her own affirming that the 2020 general election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has denied that efforts to remove Cheney from her position as the House’s third-ranking Republican were in any way related to her vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.