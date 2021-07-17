Watch Democratic Congresswoman Shatter Marco Rubio’s Child Tax Credit Lies

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) shattered the lie being pushed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and other Republicans that child tax credits are anti-work legislation.

Rep. Judy Chu Takes On The Tax Hypocrisy Of Marco Rubio

On MSNBC’s Velshi, Ali Velshi asked Rep. Chu to respond to Rubio’s claim that tax credits for children are anti-work legislation.

Rep. Chu answered:

I’d like to know what happened to the Republicans. They are the ones who first initiated the child tax credit in 1997. It was a bipartisan vote in a republican-controlled congress. And then in 2017, they expanded the child tax credit from $1,000 per child to $2,000 per child. They supported this in the past. What is the problem now? Let me tell you something, over 97% of families receiving the child tax credit are working. They actually actively are working. So this is an extra help that they can get to make sure that they can pay for the necessities, especially during in time of covid. It is necessary for them to be able to look towards the future. …… And let me just say, you don’t lose any child tax credit if you work. There is no disincentive to work. The international evidence is actually quite clear, the vast majority of countries that have this unconditional child benefit have higher labor force participation rates than in the U.S.

Republicans Are Pro-Child Poverty

The Republican Party is the party of child poverty. Rubio and Republicans are arguing against a tax credit, not a government program, that will lift millions of children out of poverty and cut child poverty in half in the United States.

The Biden child tax credit is historic.

The Republican reaction to making sure that millions of American kids aren’t poor is tragic.

The so-called family values party is so anti-children that they want to keep American families poor and at risk of COVID to protect corporations from paying more taxes.