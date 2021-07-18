WATCH: Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon Encourage Republicans to Watch MSNBC Instead of Fox News

Most major networks are no longer interested in having Mike Lindell appear as a guest anymore. Even Fox News, where the pillow magnate ran commercials for years has seeming cut Lindell off.

During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, the pillow guy ripped into his former favorite network. Lindell even agreed when Bannon suggested that Conservatives should no longer watch Fox and tune into MSNBC instead.

Bannon, who ran Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, told his podcast listeners, “Watch MSNBC. Watch Chris Hayes or Rachel Maddow. They get better coverage… they get better coverage every day.”

Lindell responded, “Way better than Fox.” Bannon then continued, “They are blowing us up, and they hate you and the audience, but they’re still doing real coverage.”

Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell say to watch @MSNBC because they have better coverage than @FoxNews. pic.twitter.com/4v4UZWY2pq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 17, 2021

The My Pillow guy has long been furious at the Fox network as he feels they haven’t supported his attempts overturn the 2020 election results with enough vigor.

Back in March, Lindell ranted on the Eric Metaxas show, “I want to say one thing here — here’s things that don’t make sense. Let’s just talk about Fox. You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate. The cows are already out of the barn! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have — are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you? What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”

