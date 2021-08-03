Nicolle Wallace: GOP Men Have “Whored Themselves Out to Delusion” About What Happened on January 6th

Republicans largely said the right thing following the events of the January 6th insurrection. They called fr the people who participated in the riots to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Those same GOP lawmakers, though, have kind of softened their stance since the event, especially when it comes to supporting Capitol police officers. A number of Republicans refused to meet with cops who wanted to talk about what happened that day. And they’ve said nothing as Conservative media has attacked these brave officers.

Nicolle Wallace discussed the GOP response during her Tuesday show. The host began, “I’m grappling to find family-friendly words, since it’s 4 p.m. in the east, 1 p.m. in the west, but these men, mostly in the Republican party, you know, have whored themselves out to a delusion. Let’s be really blunt here. There whole lot of people in Fox News’ audience who might sort of be in the communities of law enforcement, officers more than in our viewing audience.”

Wallace continued, “That’s just the sort of demographic history of who watches what. And the fact that on those networks, they weren’t ignored. They were highlighted and mocked. These men were mocked. Their injuries were denied, and their trauma seems to be ongoing.”

Nicolle Wallace: Republicans have whored themselves out to delusion about Capitol police officers. pic.twitter.com/d8epzhSBW0 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 3, 2021

Not only has the GOP been silent about the media attacks on the officer, so too has the police union. As of this moment, there is almost no one in the Republican party backing these members of the blue.