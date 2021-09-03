Illinois Governor Criticizes Texas Abortion Law, Vows to Protect Abortion Rights in His State

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, criticized a Texas abortion law that went into effect Wednesday that prohibits virtually all abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is typically after six weeks of pregnancy. He said that women around the United States are welcome to come to Illinois if they need reproductive health care.

“Shame on those Texas lawmakers for taking away, not just women’s rights, but women’s health,” Pritzker said. “Banning abortion does not keep women safe.”

“I am very concerned and focused on making sure that here in Illinois we are a beacon of hope for women who need reproductive health, and we’re seeing that people in states like Missouri have had to come across the border in order to just protect their own rights to see a doctor for goodness sakes,” Pritzker said.

Yesterday, Pritzker commented on the Supreme Court decision deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers to block the Texas law, saying that the decision is “exactly why” his state “enshrined the right to choose into Illinois state law.”

