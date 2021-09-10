Biden Unleashes Chaos At Fox By Exposing The Network’s Vaccine Policies

Fox News is expressing outrage but not admitting on the air that Biden is telling the truth about its vaccine passport mandate.

Video:

Every hour of Fox News is outrage over Biden's speech, but they never deny that they have a vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/X71dEFJi0U — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 10, 2021

Biden said, “My job as president is to protect all Americans. So tonight, I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers, with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week. Some of the biggest companies are already requiring. This united airlines. Disney. Tyson Foods, and even Fox News. The bottom line, we are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers.”

Fox News Has Vaccinated Every Host And Has Mandated That All Employees Disclose Their Vaccination Status

Via AdWeek:

The company is now asking all staffers to upload their vaccination status into its finance and HR system, Workday. The network says this is being done “for space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with DCD/state city health and safety guidelines.” Masks remain optional for Fox News staffers who have been vaccinated, but “are strongly encouraged in public areas throughout the building.”

Fox News Is Already Doing Biden’s COVID Plan

Fox News has a mandated vaccine passport system and made life difficult for their unvaccinated employees, which are steps along the same vein as Biden’s speech that they are attacking.

Fox News has vaccinated its hosts and other on-camera/studio employees but continues to lie to the unvaccinated. Watch Fox’s hosts stumble around and try to walk the line between outrage and not telling viewers the truth about their own vaccination status is entertaining.

Biden unleashed chaos at Fox News by revealing the truth about their hypocrisy to the country.