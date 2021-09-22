Fewer Than One-Third of Americans Want to See Roe v. Wade Overturned

According to a Marquette Law School survey released today, fewer than one-third of Americans want to see Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose reproductive healthcare without excessive government restriction, overturned.

The survey found just 20% of the public favors overturning Roe v. Wade, with 50% opposed to overturning it, and 29% saying they lacked enough information to form an opinion.

The finding is in line with a Monmouth University poll, which found that 62% of Americans believe the Supreme Court should leave the decision as it stands. Similarly, 67% of Americans who responded to a Quinnipiac University survey said they agree with Roe v. Wade.

The court is set to hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a Mississippi case limiting abortion to 15 weeks. The case has alarmed abortion providers and women’s rights advocates who fear it could lead to an overturning of Roe v. Wade.