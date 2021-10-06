Trump Praises Pence for Downplaying and Lying About 1/6

Former President Donald Trump, who has continued to openly and brazenly lie about the events of January 6, the day a mob of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results, praised his former Vice President, Mike Pence after Pence appeared on Fox News and accused the media of focusing on “one day in January.”

“Vice President Mike Pence’s statement during his interview with the great Sean Hannity very much destroys and discredits the Unselect Committees Witch Hunt on the events of January 6th,” Trump said in a statement. “It will continue anyways, however, because the Fake News doesn’t want to focus on Afghanistan, Russia, Taiwan and China, the Border, inflation, and a failing economy.”

During his appearance on Fox, Pence said that the media is focused on January 6 to “distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda.”

“They want to use that one day to try to demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported us in 2016 and 2020 but for our part I truly believe we all ought to remain completely focused on the future,” Pence said at the time.

Mike Pence suggests that the media is demeaning Trump supporters by reporting on the 1/6 investigation, "They will use that one day to try to demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans." pic.twitter.com/1EQkxRJ0bw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 5, 2021

Pence seemed to ignore the fact that he could very well have been killed on January 6.

Video footage from that day shows the angry mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Bring out Pence!” as they search for him through the halls of the Capitol. The mob set up makeshift gallows outside the Capitol, indicating that they intended to make good on their threat.