Adam Schiff Confirms That Trump’s Staff Are Flipping On Him

Trump’s own White House staff and administration officials are flipping on him to the 1/6 Committee without being subpoenaed.

When MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked if any of the nearly 150 interviews conducted by the 1/6 Committee contained Trump officials, Rep. Schiff answered:

They do include people from the former administration. They include people in the private sector. They include people are experts in some of the — for example, the social media issues that we’re investigating. So they run the gamut.

But I think what has been encouraging to us is because we’ve had the cooperation of people in the public and private sector we know what to ask for. And we know when we demand the production of documents, and we’re not getting the full truth that we can hold those parties accountable.

Rep. Schiff is confirming that without Trump in the White House to both threaten them against cooperating and obstruct for them if they don’t cooperate, former officials of his administration are flipping on the former president.

The former officials don’t all have money like Trump and Steve Bannon, so they are coming forward and not waiting for a subpoena to come their way.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff was correct. The 1/6 Committee has teeth, and people are afraid of it. The fact that Trump administration officials are turning on Trump is a signal that the rule of law is returning.