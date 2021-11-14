Jim Acosta Tells Merrick Garland That It’s Time To Target Trump

Jim Acosta argued that it is time for Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department to target Trump.

Video:

,@Acosta tells Attorney General Merrick Garland that it is time to target Trump with a question, "isn't it time for the attorney general to target Trump?" pic.twitter.com/28hslMgHCq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 14, 2021

CNN’s Jim Acosta said:

As dishonest as Trump can be, he can be remarkably candid. Which begs the question. Isn’t it time for the attorney general to target Trump? Ask him. What he was doing, pressuring those election officials and his own vice president to overturn the election results? You know he wants to talk. You know he wants to be put on that stand. Maybe he’ll shed some tears in the hopes of swaying the jury. He seems to be saying he only acted in self-defense. Perhaps he’ll get a judge whose ring tone sounds like a song from a Trump rally.

Perhaps he’ll tell an inappropriate joke. Just so you know where he stands. If our system of justice cannot stop the likes of Trump from attacking our democracy through threats and intimidation like a mob boss or even using outright violence, what’s to stop it from happening again? This democracy is only as strong as the people willing to protect it and if we don’t protect it, we’ll be letting it happen again. What’s worse? Storming the Capitol or letting them get away with it? Let’s go, Department of Justice. We’ve been waiting on you.

1/6 Committee Is Doing A Better Job OfTargeting Trump Than The DOJ

It is unknown if the DOJ is currently investigating Trump, but the Justice Department under Merrick Garland has expressed a reluctance to criminally prosecute the former president.

Acosta is right, The hub of the political violence wheel is Donald Trump. The heart of the attempted 1/6 coup is Donald Trump. If America is going to protect and save its democracy, the cancer must be removed, and that cancer’s name is Trump.

Is the Department of Justice waiting for the state and local prosecutions of Trump to take him down? Those cases, while very important, aren’t investigating the attempted coup by the former president.

Is the DOJ waiting for the 1/6 Committee to refer Trump for prosecution? It could happen, but that is at least months down the road.

The DOJ has the capacity to act now, and by not doing so, they are letting the man who could justifiably be labeled the Osama Bin Laden of American political terrorism openly plot his next attack.