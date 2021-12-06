Trump May Get Stacey Abrams Elected Governor By Having David Perdue Primary Brian Kemp

Trump is meddling in Georgia again, and this time he could very easily get Stacey Abrams elected governor.

David Perdue announced that he is running for governor:

I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia. We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia. pic.twitter.com/iQMMV97ynw — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 6, 2021

Trump recruited Perdue to run for governor against Gov. Brian Kemp because he wants to punish the Republican incumbent for not overturning the results in Georgia in 2020, and Trump also wants a loyalist as governor for his 2024 run at the presidency. Trump wants to make sure that there will be no one in the state to stand in his way in case he needs to illegally overturn the 2024 election.

Trump’s Meddling In Georgia Could Be A Disaster For Republicans

The last time that Trump meddled in Georgia, the Republican Party lost both US Senate seats in the state.

If the primary between Kemp and Perdue is as ugly as brutal as it potentially could become, the Republican nominee could emerge seriously weakened against the formidable challenge of Stacey Abrams.

As long as Republicans continue to allow Trump to meddle in their elections, they will risk losing elections that they could win.

For Trump, getting rid of Kemp is all about proving his power and revenge for 2020. Trump doesn’t care about the GOP, and he may end up making Stacey Abrams the next governor of Georgia.