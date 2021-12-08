Biden Declares Infrastructure Decade As Banished Trump Seethes

President Biden declared that there would be no more infrastructure weeks as America is entering the infrastructure decade.

Video:

Biden says it is going to be infrastructure decade, " I don't think I could take one more phrase it's going to be infrastructure week. But guess what, it's going to be infrastructure decade now, man. No more talking. Action." pic.twitter.com/LcJ3YriY1L — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 8, 2021

President Biden said while speaking in Kansas City, Missouri, “I don’t think I could take one more phrase it’s going to be infrastructure week. But guess what, it’s going to be infrastructure decade now, man. No more talking. Action.”

Trump has been seething for months over Biden getting infrastructure done when he couldn’t.

For example:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me… pic.twitter.com/AFvw5hTLhq — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 9, 2021

Trump blew up an infrastructure deal in 2019 over demands for funding for his border wall.

Biden Did What Trump Couldn’t On Infrastructure

President Biden’s victory lap is well deserved. He did what presidents have been trying and failing to do for decades on infrastructure. Biden’s infrastructure investment is likely to be the largest in America since Eisenhower in the 1950s.

Joe Biden doesn’t have to spend his time tweeting and elevating imaginary accomplishments because he is doing the real thing. Biden is making it happen. The President was correct. The United States is being prepared for an infrastructure decade.

Each Biden success not only helps the country come back better and stronger but also reveals how inadequate and incompetent Donald Trump was as President Of The United States.