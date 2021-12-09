The 1/6 Committee Has Bombshell Evidence That Trump Was Ready To Declare A National Emergency To Stay In Power

Among the documents turned over to the 1/6 Committee by Mark Meadows is an email on how Trump could declare a national emergency to stay in power.

Hugo Lowell of The Guardian tweeted:

Latest: Trump White House chief Mark Meadows turned over to Jan. 6 committee an email that referred to a PowerPoint calling for Trump to declare a NatSec emergency and have VP Pence delay Biden’s certification pic.twitter.com/D2wgLS6AoD — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) December 9, 2021

The Trump White House was using the Executive Branch of the United States government to attack the Constitution and the Legislative branch of the government.

It is impossible for Trump and his allies to deny that they were not attempting to overturn an election and destroy democracy when the 1/6 Committee has a key part of the plan in writing.

Trump was willing to do anything to stay in power including pressuring states to overturn their election results, a physical attack on the Capitol, and declaring a national security emergency to stay in power.

Trump Was Trying To Trigger A National Security Emergency

The reason why Trump didn’t do anything to stop the attack on the Capitol is that he needed the violence in order to declare the emergency that would have, in his mind, allowed him to stay in power.

All of the pieces work together in support of the goal of keeping Donald Trump in power by trashing democracy and overturning the election.

Trump could not keep his coup a secret, as the 1/6 Committee is amassing a ton of evidence, and piece by piece, the overall picture of his coup is coming into focus.