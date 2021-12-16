Lara Trump Basically Admits To Trying To Overthrow The Government

Twice during a Fox News interview, Lara Trump didn’t deny trying to overturn the election but said that nobody said to attack the Capitol.

Video:

Lara Trump with an interesting parsing of words, "At the end of the day they will never find that anybody said do this." So Trump indirectly admits that they tried to overthrow the government, but claims innocence because nobody directly said to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/a5YwOQdqkj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 16, 2021

Lara Trump told Hannity, “Donald Trump didn’t tell people to go to the Capitol and break-in. He said peacefully let our voices be heard. Why didn’t they have added security? They know the answer. “

Later Trump was even blunter in claiming that Democrats will never find evidence of a direct order to attack the Capitol, “They won’t find what they want. At the end of the day, they will never find that anybody said to do this. No one wanted to see this sort of thing happen.”

The Trumps tried this tactic during the second impeachment trial when they claimed that Donald Trump was not guilty because he didn’t directly tell people to attack the Capitol.

It didn’t work in January of 2021, and it is not going to work in 2022.

Lara Trump and the rest of her family do not deny that they attempted a coup. In fact, they push the lie that the election was stolen to justify the coup attempt.

The Trump family seems to believe that they are innocent as long as no one ordered violence, but the National Guard was put on standby to protect Trump’s supporters and not the Capitol. Trump told the mob that he assembled to go to the Capitol, and when the violence began, he did nothing to stop it.

The Trumps are about to find out that one doesn’t have to directly order an attack to mastermind it in the eyes of the law.