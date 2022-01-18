The Net Tightens Around Trump As 1/6 Committee Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani

The 1/6 Committee has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn, who all advised and had personal contact with Trump.

The 1/6 Committee Comes After Rudy Giuliani, And The Coup Legal Team

In a statement, the committee described the role of each of the coup allies:

Rudolph Giuliani actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results. He was reportedly in contact with then-President Trump and various Members of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election.

Jenna Ellis reportedly prepared and circulated two memos purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors.

Sidney Powell actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump in litigation and public appearances.

Boris Epshteyn reportedly attended meetings at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to January 6th and had a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6th to discuss options to delay the certification of election results in the event of Vice President Pence’s unwillingness to deny or delay the certification.

Each of the four people who were subpoenaed on Tuesday had direct contact with Trump.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said, “The Select Committee is looking into the causes that contributed to the violence on January 6th, including attempts to promote unsupported claims of election fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results. The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes. We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”

The 1/6 Committee Is Working Up The Coup Chain To Trump

The pattern is becoming clear. The Committee started with staffers and Trump associates around and in the White House and has been building their case step by step until now they have reached Trump’s personal lawyer and his election legal team.

Giuliani and the others will likely try to fight the subpoenas, but this committee has shown that it doesn’t do fishing trips. They already have the info on Giuliani and the others.

The only question is will any of them be brave enough to risk a criminal referral by not cooperating?